Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in west Springfield.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday on West Lynn Street, near Division Street and Kansas Expressway. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim or suspect. Investigators believe they know who the shooter is, but no suspects have yet been taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.