Advertisement

Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect

By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in west Springfield.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday on West Lynn Street, near Division Street and Kansas Expressway. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified the victim or suspect. Investigators believe they know who the shooter is, but no suspects have yet been taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected tonight
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Greene and Wright counties

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour severe weather Sunday
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3's Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour severe weather Sunday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City...
DISAPPOINTING DAY: Titans rout Chiefs
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the risk for strong storms for Sunday. The biggest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Abby Dyer explains tornado watch, hour-by-hour storm risks for Sunday