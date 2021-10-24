Missouri health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials have updated the state’s guidance on COVID-19 booster shots for residents who have previously received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot if they are at least six months removed from getting either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and fall in one of these groups:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are at least 18 and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36 percent of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

