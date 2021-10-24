Advertisement

Missouri health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri health officials have updated the state’s guidance on COVID-19 booster shots for residents who have previously received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Following federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says people are eligible for a booster shot if they are at least six months removed from getting either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine and fall in one of these groups:

  • 65 years and older
  • Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
  • Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
  • Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are at least 18 and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36 percent of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

COVID-19 RESOURCES: Maps of vaccine providers, plans in Missouri and Arkansas, plus where to get tested in the Ozarks

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
All modes of severe weather are possible Sunday afternoon. Stay up on the latest forecast.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Forecast for Sunday Afternoon
Republic police, school officials investigate reports of inappropriate touching at middle school events
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Human remains discovered in Camden County, foul play not suspected

Latest News

2021 Community Focus Report highlights Greene County's voter registration.
Newly-released Community Focus Report highlights voter registration in Greene County
Severe Storms Forecast for Sunday Afternoon
Fire crews share safety tips with severe weather expected Sunday in the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds 400+ cases
A new mosque is in the works for Springfield. Muslim community members and city leaders...
New mosque planned for American Momin Park, groundbreaking ceremony held in Springfield