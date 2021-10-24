Neighbors react to deadly shooting in northwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in northwest Springfield.

Police say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday on West Lynn Street, near Division Street and Kansas Expressway. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim or any possible suspects.

William Smith and Joshua Smith, two neighbors near the scene of the shooting, said it isn’t the first time a shooting has happened in the area.

“It’s sadly becoming normal,” said William Smith. “This is now the third or fourth time now within blocks of our neighborhood. It has been taped off with multiple police units.”

“It kind of makes me mad,” said Joshua Smith. “It’s just been happening more recently.”

Investigators believe they know the suspected shooter, but no arrests have yet been made in the investigation.

Joshua Smith hopes the recent rise in shooting near his neighborhood will lead to change.

“It shouldn’t be like this,” said Smith. “This stuff happens, but it just kind of makes me frustrated.”

William Smith said children could have witnessed the shooting.

“There’s a lot of little kids here,” said Smith. “There’s going to be many little kids and if this is still here, this is what they’re going to have to come out here and see. I think that’s horrible.”

The Springfield Police Department says an investigation is ongoing. Police hope to release more information in the near future.

