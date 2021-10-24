Newly-released Community Focus Report highlights voter registration in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County earlier this week.

The report has both blue and red flags. Blue flags represent good things in the community, and red flags represent things that aren’t as present or need to be improved. Voter registration was one of the report’s red flags.

The Community Focus Report states that only 71% of Greene County residents were registered in the 2020 presidential election.

Jessie East, the branch manager for the Library Center in Springfield, said the process to register to vote is easy.

“I bet, tops, five minutes. This is going to be a quick and easy process,” said East.

Springfield-Greene County libraries can get you registered to vote at all of their locations, any day of the week.

The report states 40% of Greene County residents didn’t find the time for it in the 2020 presidential election. The facilitator for the report, Dr. Jonathan Groves, said this is a problem.

“Voter registrations is an issue in the community,” said Groves. “What happens is you move and you don’t update your registration. Though you are still considered a registered voter, you are considered an inactive voter. That is a number that needs to go up.”

East said they ask you to put down simple information to get registered to vote.

“We’re going to ask you your first, last, and middle name,” said East. “They want to know your address, your driver’s license number, your date of birth, and that’s it. It is a very short form.”

Groves said having a collaborative effort can make this number go up.

“The help of the Springfield-Greene County Library District, the League of Women Voters and the Greene County Clerk’s Office, they have all been really making an effort to try and get more people registered and keep their registrations up to date,” said Groves. “That’s something else that everybody can really do in the community.”

For the full 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.