Police investigate two reports of shots fired overnight in downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two separate investigations are underway into two reports of shots fired in downtown Springfield overnight.

Police say both happened near West Pershing Street and South Patton Avenue within 30 minutes of each other. Springfield police have not determined whether the incidents are connected.

No one is hurt, but investigators say a parked car was damaged. Officers found around 12 shell casings at the scene.

Right now, investigators are looking for a possible suspect who may have been driving a newer model white SUV.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

