Pre-trial conference scheduled Monday for Strafford man charged in triple-murder case

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford man charged in a triple-murder case has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Jesse Huy, 50, is charged wit three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators says Huy is accused of killing his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in March 2021.

According to court documents, Huy called authorities on March 19 to report he killed three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well they wouldn’t leave, I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Per court documents, the parents visited Strafford to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Huy shot all of them twice while they all sat at a table. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

Huy is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

