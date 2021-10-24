Springfield, Mo. police investigate shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident Sunday morning in Springfield.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on West Lynn Street, near Division and Kansas Expressway.

Crews have taken the gunshot victim to the hospital. We don’t know his condition yet. Police believe they do have the shooter and they’re investigating how this all happened.

We’ll bring you updated information as we get it into the newsroom.

