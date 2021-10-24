Advertisement

Springfield, Mo. police investigate shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway

By Paul Adler
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident Sunday morning in Springfield.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on West Lynn Street, near Division and Kansas Expressway.

Crews have taken the gunshot victim to the hospital. We don’t know his condition yet. Police believe they do have the shooter and they’re investigating how this all happened.

We’ll bring you updated information as we get it into the newsroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected this afternoon
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Greene and Wright counties

Latest News

Police investigate shooting on West Lynn in Springfield, MO
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected this afternoon
Severe weather expected this afternoon
The Grip’N’Rip Baseball League is playing it forward on Sunday. The Ozark Mountian Ducks and...
Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game