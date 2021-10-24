TRAFFIC ALERT: Major resurfacing project in Springfield begins Monday on Sunshine Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Major roadwork starts Monday on one of Springfield’s busiest streets.

A resurfacing project begins for Sunshine Street on Oct. 25 between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. City construction contractor Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. will be leading the project.

Crews will remove the top layers of pavement and lay new asphalt on Sunshine Street over several weeks. Work is expected to begin in the eastbound lanes of Sunshine, between Campbell Avenue and National Avenue.

City leaders say at least one lane in each direction of Sunshine Street will remain open at all times, but drivers should anticipate traffic delays throughout the project. Crews expect to complete the project before the start of 2022.

The resurfacing of Sunshine Street is part of a project approved by voters in 2019. Portions of Battlefield Road (between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue) and National Avenue (between Kearney and Sunset streets) will be resurfaced next spring.

The major roadway resurfacing project is funded through federal funds and the one-quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax. The total cost of the major roadway resurfacing project is $2.9 million. The Sunshine Street portion is estimated to cost $824,000.

