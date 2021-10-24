Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major resurfacing project in Springfield begins Monday on Sunshine Street

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Major roadwork starts Monday on one of Springfield’s busiest streets.

A resurfacing project begins for Sunshine Street on Oct. 25 between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue. City construction contractor Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. will be leading the project.

Crews will remove the top layers of pavement and lay new asphalt on Sunshine Street over several weeks. Work is expected to begin in the eastbound lanes of Sunshine, between Campbell Avenue and National Avenue.

City leaders say at least one lane in each direction of Sunshine Street will remain open at all times, but drivers should anticipate traffic delays throughout the project. Crews expect to complete the project before the start of 2022.

The resurfacing of Sunshine Street is part of a project approved by voters in 2019. Portions of Battlefield Road (between Kansas Expressway and Glenstone Avenue) and National Avenue (between Kearney and Sunset streets) will be resurfaced next spring.

The major roadway resurfacing project is funded through federal funds and the one-quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax. The total cost of the major roadway resurfacing project is $2.9 million. The Sunshine Street portion is estimated to cost $824,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected tonight
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
Shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in parts of Camden, Laclede and Pulaski counties
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in North Springfield
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in northwest Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks
Pre-trial conference scheduled Monday for Strafford man charged in triple-murder case