Camden County sheriff says human remains investigation could take more than a year

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County sheriff says it could take investigators more than a year to identify human remains found Friday.

Arrowhead hunters found the remains in a remote area near Route Y and U.S. Highway 54 near Linn Creek.

“It depends on the DNA on the type we have to do,” said Sheriff Tony Helms. “It could take up to one-and-a-half years. People don’t understand that as we don’t work at our pace that once we do the DNA.”

When deputies first arrived, they were not sure if the remains were human or not.

“We didn’t know for sure if it was,” said Sheriff Helms. “We’re 99% sure it’s human, we found the skull later on that afternoon.”

Sheriff Helms said his office does not suspect foul play, but they are investigating. They believe this was an accident.

“That’s what it appears could have happened to this person. They were going through the woods and they hit something because the ravine is real sudden, it’s not like 200 feet long, it’s very narrow, and it’s not very long,” said Sheriff Helms.

The sheriff is asking people to stay away from there due to the danger of the area. He is also asking for people not to speculate and let the investigation run its course.

