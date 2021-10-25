CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief strikes Nixa, Mo. dog grooming business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Nixa grooming business.

The theft happened on September 27 around 6:45 a.m. The owner reported the crime around 9 a.m. after she arrived at the business on 308 West South.

Owner Charlene Smith says the suspect used a stolen key to gain entry into her shop. The thief stole around $500 in drawer money.

“We found out immediately when we came into work the cash drawer was left open with no money,” said Smith. “Police are trying to get a hold of people of interest and hopefully they will soon.”

Smith says the community is very responsive with apologies and that it is unfortunate that this had happened.

“It feels horrible I am very into the community and if somebody needed something I would’ve been there to help,” said Smith. “My trust is completely broken.”

“(It) is a full-service grooming salon. Smith has groomed dogs for the last 17 years.

“The community is really upset, we are very well known and lots of clients love us and are pretty mad,” said Smith. “Robberies do not happen around here a lot I still feel safe in Nixa.”

As far as the future goes, the owners are going to change the door locks, security and buzz people in and out of the building.

“It’s safety for not only future robberies but for the safety of my clients’ pets,” said Smith.

If you know who the man is in the video you are urged to reach out to the Nixa Police Department.

“These people need to pay for their actions,” said Smith.

