Driver involved in a crash in Springfield in June dies from injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver involved in a crash in June in Springfield died in an Illinois hospital from his injuries.

The crash happened on June 16 near Kearney Avenue and West Bypass. Scott Wishard, 58, of Mattoon, Illinois died in the crash.

The crash involved four vehicles. Investigators say Wishard hit the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Wishard’s Jeep then hit a cement media, going airborne. It landed upside down. The driver of the pickup then struck two other vehicles.

At the time, investigators say none of the drivers complained of serious injuries. On June 26, Wishard was admitted to a hospital in Illinois. He died two days later.

At the time of the crash, none of the involved drivers complained of serious injuries and none were transported to the hospital. The Illinois Highway Patrol notified the Springfield Police Department on October 20.

This motor vehicle crash marks the 25th traffic fatality in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.