Ex-Missouri State University professor, charged in murder case, returns to court Monday

Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
Edward Gutting (Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor will be back in front of a judge Monday.

Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper, to death in August 2016. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case.

Police records say Gutting forced his way into Cooper’s home in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield and stabbed him to death. Cooper’s wife was also injured during the attack.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, though Gutting was recently found mentally competent to stand trial. Gutting’s attorneys say he’s still being held at a state mental facility.

