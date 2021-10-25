INSIDE LOOK: Greene County Office of Emergency Management works to protect the region during severe storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe weather rolled through the Ozarks region Sunday with several hours of tornado chances, hail and high winds.

The team at the Greene County Office of Emergency Management was busy tracking severe weather throughout the day.

“We’ve been preparing for the storm system since Friday,” said Larry Woods, Greene County OEM Director. “We typically have two storm seasons, spring and fall, and the public in Greene County needs to be weather aware.”

The OEM monitors the general intensity of the storms as they begin to move through area. Workers have actively prepped from the storms since Friday.

Woods shared possible events that could take place and how the team responds.

“We could activate our outdoor weather system or outdoor warning system, initiate our storm spotters and more. It really depends what it presents itself,” said Woods

Woods and the OEM want to remind the public of key things to keep in mind and to take proper precautions.

“I think the important thing right now is that it’s time for the public to prepare and know where to go for tornado warning,” said Woods. “If you don’t have a basement, then go to the most interior part of your house or your apartment.”

The OEM says to take a comforter to cover yourself up and prevent flying glass or debris in the case of a tornado warning.

For more from the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.