Advertisement

INSIDE LOOK: Greene County Office of Emergency Management works to protect the region during severe storms

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Severe weather rolled through the Ozarks region Sunday with several hours of tornado chances, hail and high winds.

The team at the Greene County Office of Emergency Management was busy tracking severe weather throughout the day.

“We’ve been preparing for the storm system since Friday,” said Larry Woods, Greene County OEM Director. “We typically have two storm seasons, spring and fall, and the public in Greene County needs to be weather aware.”

The OEM monitors the general intensity of the storms as they begin to move through area. Workers have actively prepped from the storms since Friday.

Woods shared possible events that could take place and how the team responds.

“We could activate our outdoor weather system or outdoor warning system, initiate our storm spotters and more. It really depends what it presents itself,” said Woods

Woods and the OEM want to remind the public of key things to keep in mind and to take proper precautions.

“I think the important thing right now is that it’s time for the public to prepare and know where to go for tornado warning,” said Woods. “If you don’t have a basement, then go to the most interior part of your house or your apartment.”

The OEM says to take a comforter to cover yourself up and prevent flying glass or debris in the case of a tornado warning.

For more from the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly air moves in behind cold front
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
Shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect

Latest News

INSIDE LOOK: Greene County Emergency Management protecting our area from storms
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,400 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 250 cases
Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against...
REPORTS: St. Louis Cardinals expected to name Oliver Marmol as next manager
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in northwest Springfield