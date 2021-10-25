Leigh’s Lost and Found: This gorgeous German Shepherd turned up on a Willard school campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a beautiful dog that’s been at animal control for a week now.

That’s surprising because of her prized breed. She’s a young German Shepherd, possibly mixed with a Belgian Malinois.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s very sweet, very outgoing. She can be a little quiet but she warms up quickly. She did have a red nylon collar on her that looked fairly new.”

Josh says unfortunately, that’s all she had on. She had no tags and no chip.

Someone found her a week ago on the campus of Willard Intermediate South and a worker there then took her to the shelter.

She’s a little on the thin side but she’s only about a year old and likely still growing. Along with her new collar, she’s also very socialized for her breed and good with people and other dogs.

If you recognize her, please call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website at the link below to see if your pet has been picked up.

