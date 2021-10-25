Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: This gorgeous German Shepherd turned up on a Willard school campus

This female German Shepherd turned up on the Willard Intermediate campus
This female German Shepherd turned up on the Willard Intermediate campus(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a beautiful dog that’s been at animal control for a week now.

That’s surprising because of her prized breed. She’s a young German Shepherd, possibly mixed with a Belgian Malinois.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s very sweet, very outgoing. She can be a little quiet but she warms up quickly. She did have a red nylon collar on her that looked fairly new.”

Josh says unfortunately, that’s all she had on. She had no tags and no chip.

Someone found her a week ago on the campus of Willard Intermediate South and a worker there then took her to the shelter.

She’s a little on the thin side but she’s only about a year old and likely still growing. Along with her new collar, she’s also very socialized for her breed and good with people and other dogs.

If you recognize her, please call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website at the link below to see if your pet has been picked up.

There’s also a link to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you need to submit a post.

animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Low clouds will gradually break up, but even afternoon sun won't warm us up very much today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air returns today
Shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks
Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals name new manager
Severe storms pushed this vehicle away from where it was parked.
Likely tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois
Low clouds will gradually break up, but even afternoon sun won't warm us up very much today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air returns today
First Alert Weather: Back to October temperatures