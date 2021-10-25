National Weather Service confirms tornado near Richland, Mo. Sunday night
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Camden County Sunday evening.
The EF-1 tornado hit around 7 p.m. in the Richland area.
Survey teams say the storm packed winds of 90 mph. It stayed on the ground for four minutes. It cut a path of about two miles.
The storm damaged one home’s roof, a barn and many trees.
