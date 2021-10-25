National Weather Service confirms tornado near Richland, Mo. Sunday night

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Camden County Sunday evening.

The EF-1 tornado hit around 7 p.m. in the Richland area.

Survey teams say the storm packed winds of 90 mph. It stayed on the ground for four minutes. It cut a path of about two miles.

The storm damaged one home’s roof, a barn and many trees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.