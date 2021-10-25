New NWS preliminary report shows EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A line of strong storms Sunday night into Monday morning caused damage throughout the Heartland, including Fredericktown.

According to a second preliminary report from the National Weather Service, storm survey crews found there is at least EF3 tornado damage near Fredericktown.

This was upgraded from an earlier report of EF2.

Update: This tornado near Fredericktown, MO has now been upgraded to an EF-3. Here is some damage that was recently rated EF-3. The survey continues and updates will be issued if more intense damage is discovered. #mowx https://t.co/nfLQVEcmS2 pic.twitter.com/DHdBJSbzLf — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021

The NWS stated the survey is ongoing and updates will be released if more intense damage is discovered.

For the safety of first responders, residents and electric crews those who do not live in Fredericktown are ask to stay out of the city for the time being.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said people out driving to get a look at the damage are causing a huge traffic issue on Highway 67 and hindering recovery effort.

According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by the storm, including some of their service trucks.

According to Black River Electric Cooperative CEO John Singleton, their facility was damaged by severe weather Sunday night, including some of their service trucks. (Source: Cory Smith)

Singleton said crews are working with what they have right now to restore power to customers in their coverage area. As of 8 a.m. on Monday, 2,265 customers out of 6,500 were without power.

The Fredericktown Fire Department reported that the main substation that feeds the city has substantial damage and that the co-op has damage to their infrastructure.

For those inquiring about the status of the electricity. There is substantial damage to a main substation that feeds the city. BREC also has damage to their infrastructure. Plan accordingly. Posted by Fredericktown Fire Department on Sunday, October 24, 2021

Across the street from the electric co-op on County Road 267, there is also significant damage and downed power lines.

An RV and boat store and a home appear to major damage with lots of debris in the area.

Severe storms caused significant damage in Fredericktown, Mo. on Sunday night. Some homes were destroyed, numerous power lines and trees were snapped and debris was scattered in several areas. (Source: KFVS/Alayna Chapie)

The path of damage continued off of Highway OO, where some businesses and what appears to be homes have damage. The Treasure Trove Antique Mall has damage in addition to a metal car port knocked down, a roof flipped off of a building and downed power lines.

There is also significant damage on City Lake Boulevard. Snapped trees and power lines can be seen throughout the area. A garage was destroyed and a few homes have damage.

The fire department said the damage is likely from a tornado, but this has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Because downed power lines, power outages and damage throughout town, school leaders have canceled classes on Monday for Fredericktown R-1 students.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.