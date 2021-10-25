Owner of PFI Western Store enters into agreement to sell to Cavender’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Randy Little, owner of PFI Western Store entered an agreement to sell to Cavender’s.

PFI is located at U.S. 65 and Battlefield in Springfield. Little also spun off the brand Boot Daddy.

“We are proud to be associated with Randy Little and the Little family who has such a long and distinguished career within the western wear industry,” said Mike Cavender says.

PFI has been a part of the Springfield community for nearly 50 years.

“For over 46 years we have been able to grow PFI through the help of a very generous and caring community and now is the time to retire to let the company continue to grow through the Cavender’s organization,” Little stated. “It’s been a great ride and I wouldn’t change a single thing. We have known the Cavenders for a long time. Our great associates are not going anywhere, adding that the store leadership team remains as managers of the store.”

Joe, Mike, and Clay Cavender are equally excited about the purchase.

“We’re looking forward to adding a renowned western store to the Cavender’s chain, which will serve the existing PFI customers, as well as all the great tourists that come to the Ozarks,” Joe Cavender expressed.

About PFI Western Store / Home of Boot Daddy

PFI Western Store is a 46-year-old boot, western, saddle, and tack store known throughout the country and located in the heart of the U.S. In 1975 Preferred Farmers Incorporated opened as a dusty livestock feed and farm supply business. As their success grew, they bought the Western wear clothing store next door and quickly found success selling western-inspired fashions. Eventually, the feed bins were replaced with more racks of clothing. In the 1980′s Little became the sole owner of PFI with his wife Johnelle, serving by his side as his fashion guide. Over the next four decades Little, Johnelle, and their amazing Associates built their business around their customers and grew PFI to be a formidable force in the world of Western fashion.

Little set out to create a completely different customer experience referred to as “anything but ordinary”. This is exemplified by the in-store immersive experience where PFI is recognized for its broad selection of over 24,000 pairs of boots, Big Spur Hat Co where hats are custom-fitted and blocked for customers, and Saddle City stocked with over 300 Saddles. This larger-than-life PFI experience is also promoted through many PFI-sponsored national Western-inspired programs and events including Larry’s Country Diner on RFD-TV, the co-produced TV show The Real Boot Life, PBR PFI Western Invitational in Springfield, annual Party in the Parking Lot, and legacy partnerships with county music celebrities.

About Cavender’s

Today, Cavender’s is distinguished within the industry as a western tradition with 91 stores spread across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Nevada, and New Mexico. Cavender’s is over 56 years young led by the eldest son, Joe Cavender serving as president of the company, Mike Cavender Vice President of Real Estate, and Clay Cavender Vice President of Merchandising. The Cavender’s credit their success to the dedication and loyalty of their Associates.

2021 marked the 56th anniversary of Cavender’s. History plays an important part in Cavender’s culture and values. When you visit one of the newer stores, you will see pictures of James, Joe, Mike, Clay, and their families as well as grainy black and white photos of their grandparents on the old ranches in Albany, Texas, and Idabel, Oklahoma. “We understand the Western lifestyle, as opposed to a corporate type of atmosphere. We know the Western wear business and the lifestyle,” expressed, Joe Cavender.

