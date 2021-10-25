Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday.

Investigators say Robert Eagleburger, 43, of Springfield died in the incident.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a home in the 1100 block of West Division after a 911 caller said a man had been possibly stabbed. Officers instead found a gunshot wound. Eagleburger later died at the hospital.

Investigators interviewed a person of interest in the case. However, officers have not made any arrests.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). The shooting marks the 21st homicide for 2021 in the city.

