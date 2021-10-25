Advertisement

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho's largest city and is the city's largest mall.
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say there has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries.

They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

