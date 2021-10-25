Advertisement

Red Lobster launches new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters...
The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.(Hand-out | Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Red Lobster is making it easier for you to enjoy its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits whenever the cravings hit.

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.

They are available exclusively in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

It’s as simple as putting them in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and brushing them with melted butter and the enclosed garlic herb seasoning.

The biscuits join the line-up of Red Lobster’s retail products including gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix varieties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Midweek rain chances.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler air returns today
Shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks
Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning

Latest News

The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook makes online hate worse
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against...
St. Louis Cardinals name Oliver Marmol as next manager