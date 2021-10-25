REPORTS: St. Louis Cardinals expected to name Oliver Marmol as next manager

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals expect to announce Marmol as their next manager during a team announcement Monday. Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic were among the first to report on the Cardinals’ upcoming decision.

The Cardinals are set to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 25, 2021

Marmol has worked as a bench coach with the Cardinals since 2019. If finalized, he would be the third consecutive manager hired by the St. Louis Cardinals without having had previous experience as a MLB manager.

The Cardinals fired their previous manager Mike Shildt on Oct. 14 after the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason in the 2021 National League Wild Card Game.

