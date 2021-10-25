Advertisement

REPORTS: St. Louis Cardinals expected to name Oliver Marmol as next manager

Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against...
Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals expect to announce Marmol as their next manager during a team announcement Monday. Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic were among the first to report on the Cardinals’ upcoming decision.

Marmol has worked as a bench coach with the Cardinals since 2019. If finalized, he would be the third consecutive manager hired by the St. Louis Cardinals without having had previous experience as a MLB manager.

The Cardinals fired their previous manager Mike Shildt on Oct. 14 after the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason in the 2021 National League Wild Card Game.

