Storm leaves path of damage in St. Mary, Mo.

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe storms that pushed through St. Mary on Sunday night has left many without power and seeking shelter.

Storms carved a path of downed trees, blocked roads, power outages and homes destroyed from Coffman through St. Mary.

Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Schott said there is no saying how long emergency services will be out.

“At this point until we can get the roadways opened up, we can get a lot of powerlines down, if you step on a powerline its deadly, you don’t need to be walking around” Schott said.

Crews with the Ste. Genevieve Fire Department quickly worked to get back power in places where big crowds could take shelter.

“There’s over 400 in the town of St. Mary and there’s no power what’s so ever,” said Fire Battalion Chief Bill Holst. “So, some of them will probably just take shelter at home or maybe some may come down here.”

A shop was destroyed in Sunday’s storm, leaving nothing behind but remnants of wood, cinder blocks and bricks. The entrance door to the building was ripped out of the ground.

“There’s some damage to my vehicles,” said Jim Holland. “Up there was a tree down across the back of the road. This street up here has, I don’t know how many trees, it was like walking through a jungle trying to get out of the house. It’s devastating, my friend’s house is right over here, the whole living room is tore off.”

Schott said they don’t know the full extent of damage just yet.

“It’s anybody’s guess at this point because you don’t really know how to access the damage until you get some daylight” Schott said.

At this time there have not been any reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.