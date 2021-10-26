Advertisement

Biden to announce $100 million spending at ASEAN summit

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce a $100 million initiative meant to beef up the U.S. relationship with the organization of Southeast Asian nations, according to the White House.

Biden is set to participate on Tuesday morning in a virtual summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It marks the first time since 2017, when President Donald Trump participated in the summit, that a U.S. president will take part in a meeting of the bloc.

It comes as Biden is looking to strengthen the U.S. presence in the Pacific in the face of China’s growth as a national security and economic adversary.

The new funding will include money for health spending, a new climate initiative, programs to assist with the economic recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic and education programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield
PFI/Springfield, Mo.
Owner of PFI Western Store enters into agreement to sell to Cavender’s
Severe storms pushed this vehicle away from where it was parked.
Likely tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy today, weather goes downhill from here

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on U.S. 65 and Kearney in Springfield, Mo.
With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy today, weather goes downhill from here
Rain, cold, and wind headed toward the Ozarks
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax criticized as Biden pushes for budget deal