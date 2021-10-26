Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating mail theft in Billings, Mo.

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Mail thieves targeted homeowners in Billings Monday afternoon.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts.

One victim shared a surveillance video of what he believes shows the crime happening. In the video, you can see someone in a white car taking the mail out of the victim’s mailbox.

”Well it’s kind of sad, I would hate to have to think they stole something really important out of my box that I was looking for,” said Joyce Cole. “I hope the people have cameras and the ones that have done it are caught.”

Law enforcement says a good reminder is to stay alert and to subscribe to email alerts to know when your package will be delivered.

