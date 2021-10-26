Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield
PFI/Springfield, Mo.
Owner of PFI Western Store enters into agreement to sell to Cavender’s
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Widespread showers expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy today, weather goes downhill from here
Severe storms pushed this vehicle away from where it was parked.
Likely tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois

Latest News

A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Nor’easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
Caught on Camera: Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating mail theft in Billings, Mo.
ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of issues with vehicle service contracts
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies
Cox Medical Center Branson new “safe house project” hoping to help domestic violence victims