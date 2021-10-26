Advertisement

City of Springfield, KY3 partner for Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony special

The city of Springfield and KY3 will again partner for a special tree lighting ceremony to...
The city of Springfield and KY3 will again partner for a special tree lighting ceremony to begin the Christmas season.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield and KY3 will again partner for a special tree lighting ceremony to begin the Christmas season.

The mayor’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Park Central Square will happen on November 20 at 7 p.m. on KY3.

Paul Adler and Maria Neider will host the special. The lineup includes acts in the hour-long special include Springfield Little Theatre, Ozarks Regional Opera, Springfield Ballet, Springfield Symphony, as well as area performers.

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show event serves as the kickoff for the annual Festival of Lights, coordinated by the Downtown Springfield Association and Downtown Community Improvement District.

