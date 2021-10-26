Deadline nears for Crosslines of Springfield reminds holiday assistance program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines of Springfield is warning families of a deadline coming up for its holiday assistance program.

The initiative offers food for family meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Families may also choose toys at its holiday shop.

The program serves anyone in Greene County meeting government income requirements. Workers at Crosslines say many people who may not think they qualify do. The federal child tax credit does not count towards your income. One volunteer who went through tough times encourages everyone to take advantage of it.

“I remember how hard it was to be able to buy groceries and feel like you weren’t worth much,” Jeff Berryessa. “And I would say this is an avenue. Use every avenue you can for your children, for yourself, for your family. And this is what we are here for.”

Crosslines volunteers will help you get signed up for the holiday program. You can do so in-person or over the phone from 4 p.m. to 7 P-M. CLICK HERE for eligibility requirements and contact information.

