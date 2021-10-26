Driver dies in a crash near Mountain Home, Ark.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A driver died in a two-car crash near Mountain Home.

Doris Borden, 72, died in the crash on October 21.

Arkansas State Police investigators say Border hit another car that pulled in front of her on State Highway 5 north of Mountain Home. Two others in the second car suffered injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.