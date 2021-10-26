Advertisement

Driver dies in a crash near Mountain Home, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A driver died in a two-car crash near Mountain Home.

Doris Borden, 72, died in the crash on October 21.

Arkansas State Police investigators say Border hit another car that pulled in front of her on State Highway 5 north of Mountain Home. Two others in the second car suffered injuries.

