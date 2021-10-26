Elementary students in Nixa, Mo. make pumpkin volcanoes
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Third graders at Nixa’s Mathews Elementary made pumpkin volcanoes.
The kids used vinegar and baking soda to make the pumpkins spew like a volcano. The fall-themed experiment helped students learn about chemical reactions and scientific methods.
Teachers say this is the first time they’ve tried this experiment at Mathews Elementary.
