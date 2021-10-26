MoDOT hosts public hearing on interchange upgrade on U.S. 60 in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in the works for a new interchange at U.S. 60 and Missouri Route 125 in Rogersville. John Sanders with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the improvements include the current intersection with two sets of stoplights on Route 60 and 125 being replaced with an interchange and ramps.

Sanders said the majority of accidents that take place at this intersection are because of traffic which is created by the signals. He said the intersection has one of the highest crash severity rates in the district and

he interchange will ensure safe access on and off the highway for drivers.

“People will no longer have to stop at a signal,” said Sanders. “They will be able to just continue straight through 160 highway straight into Springfield or straight into Rogersville. Those on 125 will no longer have to stop and wait for a green light to get on the 60 highway. They will just be able to come up to and take the on and off ramps or the on ramp there and merge on to highway.”

The project will cost $25.5 million and is being funded through a cost-share with the City of Rogersville and Greene County. Sanders said if funding is available, an outer road will be constructed between Route 125 and Farm Road 243 to connect existing businesses and homes. The city of Rogersville and Greene County are looking into ways to fund the outer road construction.

“Either the city could look for some funding to be able to build themselves or to build it the same time we’re building our project,” said Sanders. “They could allow us to build that at the same time or if it went through some kind of a planning organization to prioritize that high enough.”

MoDOT is hosting a virtual meeting Tuesday evening at 4:30. To join the meeting you can click here.

