National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dent County on Sunday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Dent County on Sunday night.

The EF1 storm hit a mile southeast of Gladden around 6:30 p.m.

Survey teams estimated the wind speeds at 100 mph. It cut a path of nearly six miles. The tornado stayed on the ground for 10 minutes.

The tornado damaged a roof and a barn. It also uprooted several trees.

