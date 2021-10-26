National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dent County on Sunday
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Dent County on Sunday night.
The EF1 storm hit a mile southeast of Gladden around 6:30 p.m.
Survey teams estimated the wind speeds at 100 mph. It cut a path of nearly six miles. The tornado stayed on the ground for 10 minutes.
The tornado damaged a roof and a barn. It also uprooted several trees.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.