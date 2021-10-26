Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
Here are the forecast high temperatures Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Tuesday Then More Rain
Shooting near Division and Kansas Expressway
Man shot, killed Sunday morning in west Springfield, police seek suspect
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks
Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning

Latest News

court sign
Mental evaluations for first degree murder cases in Greene Co. ensure fair trials
Family stuck overseas amid U.S. visa policy changes
Springfield couple stuck in Bulgaria with adopted daughter amid new U.S. COVID-19 visa policy
PFI Western Store sold to Cavender's
PFI Western Store sold to Cavender's based in Texas
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting