Police arrest man wanted in several theft investigations, including one at trade show in Springfield

Derek Wells/Greene County Jail
Derek Wells/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted in several theft cases, including one at a trade show in mid-October at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Derek J, Wells, 37, of Springfield, faces 23 charges in all. The charges include receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, tampering, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation dates back to thefts in September. Investigators say they were tipped off after evidence of the thefts appeared on social media. Investigators say he is also responsible for stealing weapons and vehicles in separate incidents around Springfield. Police credited the public for its help in leading them to Wells.

Police have arrested Wells 28 times in Springfield or Greene County. Investigators say he has been listed as a suspect in 49 additional cases since 2002. He is currently on parole for burglary.

