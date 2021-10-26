TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on U.S. 65 and Kearney in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working to clear a multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.

Police closed a lane of traffic to investigate the crash. We do not know of any injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.