TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on U.S. 65 and Kearney in Springfield, Mo.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working to clear a multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.

Police closed a lane of traffic to investigate the crash. We do not know of any injuries in the crash.

