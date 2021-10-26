TRAFFIC ALERT: Police working crash on U.S. 65 and Kearney in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are working to clear a multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.
Police closed a lane of traffic to investigate the crash. We do not know of any injuries in the crash.
