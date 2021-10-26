Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. launches tool to help understand current COVID-19 booster guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department created an online tool to determine if an individual is eligible for a booster shot and if the booster dose is recommended.

The questionnaire is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can be found at vaccine417.com. The CDC guidance distinguishes between those who should and those who may get the booster shot, and the questionnaire will help individuals determine if a booster is recommended for them.

Those who meet the following criteria and received the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines should receive a booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered:

• people 65 years and older

• residents in long-term care settings

• people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

Individuals who received the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines who may receive a booster at least six months after their second dose was administered meet the following criteria:

• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The CDC states everyone 18 and older who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least two months after their vaccine was administered.

While it is recommended that the same vaccine be administered, mixing vaccine types was also approved for the booster doses only. Individuals who are eligible to receive a booster shot can choose a different vaccine type than they received initially. Those with additional questions or in need of guidance should discuss their options with their healthcare provider.

All doses and boosters are available at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic located at 1425 E Battlefield Rd. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. More information and additional opportunities to get vaccinated can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

