Advertisement

2 drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 231 has died from injuries he received.(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash killing two drivers on I-44 near Joplin.

Janet Edwards, 58, of Sarcoxie and Andrew Wilson, 91, of Neosho, died in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Edwards was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck Wilson’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Wells/Greene County Jail
Police arrest man wanted in several theft investigations, including one at trade show in Springfield
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Kearney.
Police investigate crash on U.S. 65 and Kearney in Springfield, Mo.
As low pressure moves closer, showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and wind moving in today
Family stuck overseas amid U.S. visa policy changes
Springfield couple stuck in Bulgaria with adopted daughter amid new U.S. COVID-19 visa policy

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) fumbles the ball as Tennessee Titans...
With 3-4 record, Chiefs need to figure out 1st half slumps
Lawrence County voters will decide if it’s the right time to construct a new jail and Sheriff’s...
Lawrence County law enforcement sales tax proposes building a bigger, safer jail
Lawrence County law enforcement sales tax proposes building a bigger, safer jail
As low pressure moves closer, showers and a few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and wind moving in today