2 drivers die in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

NEAR JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash killing two drivers on I-44 near Joplin.

Janet Edwards, 58, of Sarcoxie and Andrew Wilson, 91, of Neosho, died in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Edwards was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck Wilson’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers died at the scene.

