3 parks in the Ozarks receive grants for improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Dru Buntin, director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources, announced 19 Missouri communities have been approved by the National Park Service to receive more than $3.3 million in federal grants to assist with park and recreation needs.

The grants are part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program used to acquire, develop and renovate outdoor recreation projects.

“Since 1965, Missouri has received more than $90 million for Land and Water Conservation Fund projects,” Buntin said. “These grants provide assistance for communities to create and improve their outdoor recreational opportunities in order to boost health and wellness for all.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks made the award recommendations. Recommendations went to projects with the highest score based on meeting the recreational needs of the communities, planning goals, and unique or specific attributes. All projects require a 50% match. The funds are made available through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service who must approve the recommendations before the grants are awarded. The 2020 funding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is a list of 2020 Land and Water Conservation Fund recommended grant recipients, along with the projects and grant amounts:

City of Farmington, “Play it Forward in the Parkland” All-Inclusive Playground: $186,640.

City of Lathrop, City Park Accessible Playground: $250,000.

City of Marceline, Marceline Park Improvements Phase I: $118,170.

City of Potosi, Potosi City Park Universal Playground Renovation: $252,590.

City of Naylor, Judson Ward Park Revitalization Project: $42,000.

City of Princeton, Princeton Ball Fields: $250,000.

Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation, Pleasant Lea Park Renovations: $250,000.

Village of Rhineland, Stiers Memorial Park: $101,260.

Van-Far R-I School District, Van-Far Track Renovation: $250,000.

City of Raytown Parks & Recreation, Kenagy Park Tennis Court Renovation: $187,500.

City of Rogersville, Rogersville City Park Splash Pad and Pavilion: $92,125.

Board of Commissioners of Tower Grove Park, Community Basketball Courts: $250,000.

City of West Plains, Butler All-Inclusive Children’s Park: $250,000.

City of Poplar Bluff, Hillcrest and Linc Park Improvements Projects: $68,513.

City of Raymore, Hawk’s Nest All-Inclusive Playground: $250,000.

City of Cameron, Cameron Community Park: $250,000.

City of Salem, Salem Soccer Field Complex Development: $250,000.

City of Ashland, Ashland Ballfield Rehabilitation: $41,251.

City of Ballwin, New Ballwin Park Playground: $50,000.

