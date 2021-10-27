Advertisement

Camden County leaders considering adding community storm shelters

2 reasons for the lack are money and a place to put them
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County residents ask what to do if a storm happens near them since there are no community storm shelters.

“I know several people who live in mobile homes and we have several mobile home parks here in Camden County and there are no public storm shelters. Now part of that is because of liability,” said Samantha Henley, Camden County Emergency Management Director.

Henley said there has been interest from organizations in getting storm shelters but liability has been a problem.

“If somebody falls and hurts themselves, and they’re in a public shelter, that place takes responsibility for that. So that’s a huge problem,” said Henley.

One of the problems is paying to build storm shelters.

“It can cost a lot to retrofit a storm shelter. Luckily, there are a lot of grants available, which come about throughout the years to install storm shelters,” said Henley.

Greg Hasty, Presiding Commissioner in Camden County, says the money is just not there to build a storm shelter.

“We’re working with councils or local governments, we had some discussions with them in the middle of last year with what the options might be, but things are looking pretty limited right now,” said Hasty.

Hasty said there could be some money at the federal level that would be able to help with building storm shelters.

Another reason the county does not have storm shelters is it is such a big county with rural areas.

“We have around 1,000 miles of road in Camden County. It’s really a super low-density population. And there really are hardly any structures in those huge areas that would even qualify as a storm shelter,” said Hasty.

