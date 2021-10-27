Advertisement

Convoy of Hope holds dedication for new distribution center in Republic, Mo.; announces expansion plans

Courtesy: Convoy of Hope
Courtesy: Convoy of Hope(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope officially dedicated its new World Distribution Center and broke ground on a new global headquarters and training facility in Republic on Wednesday.

The nonprofit finished construction on the warehouse and office space in August near James River Freeway and State Highway MM. The size of the building is three times the size of the former warehouse space in Springfield.

Convoy of Hope announced plans for a new training facility and global headquarters too. Construction on the 195,000 square-foot building will begin in January. It will take up to 18 months to complete. It will cost $34 million. Organizers say no money from general fund donations will pay for the cost. The new location will allow Convoy of Hope to consolidate three current locations in the Springfield area into one.

Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 170 million people through disaster response, children’s feeding programs, women’s empowerment programs, and agriculture programs. You can learn more about the mission and donate at convoyofhope.org.

