CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this accused Greene County burglar
Springfield detectives say Frederick G. Strahle has a history of car theft and resisting arrest.
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield police are looking for an accused burglar and thief. Detectives say 44-year-old Frederick G. Strahle is a suspect in Greene County car thefts, and drug crimes. He’s known to resist arrest. If you’ve seen this man, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps officers arrest Strahle.
