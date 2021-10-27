CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this accused Greene County burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Frederick G. Strahle, 44 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for an accused burglar and thief. Detectives say 44-year-old Frederick G. Strahle is a suspect in Greene County car thefts, and drug crimes. He’s known to resist arrest. If you’ve seen this man, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps officers arrest Strahle.

