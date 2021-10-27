Former KC news anchor announces he’s running for 4th District Congressional seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford is running as a Republican for Missouri’s 4th District congressional seat, he announced Wednesday on KCMO Talk Radio.

That's right, #AlfordsArmy, we are running for Missouri's 4th Congressional District! Let's take back Washington and bring critical thinking to the House floor!



Visit https://t.co/2jTFrPXdcS to sign up and support my campaign! #TruthMattershttps://t.co/u0Rz6AHD52 — Mark Alford 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@markalfordkc) October 27, 2021

Alford joins a crowded race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Alford previously worked as an anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He told KCMO that he feels God called on him to run for office.

Other candidates for Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.

