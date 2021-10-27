Advertisement

Former KC news anchor announces he’s running for 4th District Congressional seat

Courtesy: Mark Alford for Congress
Courtesy: Mark Alford for Congress(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford is running as a Republican for Missouri’s 4th District congressional seat, he announced Wednesday on KCMO Talk Radio.

Alford joins a crowded race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Alford previously worked as an anchor for Kansas City’s WDAF-TV. He told KCMO that he feels God called on him to run for office.

Other candidates for Hartzler’s seat include Republican state Rep. Sara Walsh, former Republican Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, and Archie, Missouri Democrat Jeff Leathers.

