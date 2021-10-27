Kimberling City, Mo. leaders confirm likely next police chief

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Kimberling City leaders are taking the next step in rebuilding the police department. The entire force resigned in August and September.

Mayor Bob Fritz confirmed Todd Lemoine as the candidate for police chief. Lemoine and his family recently moved to Kimberling City from Louisiana. He brings more than 30 years of local and national law enforcement experience with him and says he’s ready to serve the people in this community.

“I started my law enforcement career at St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Todd Lemoine. “I later transitioned to the federal government as well as simultaneously being a United States Marine.”

Lemoine says he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 26 years.

”I’ve been protecting our country in one capacity or another for the last 34 years,” Lemoine said.

He says the experience will help him transition into the new role and face any challenges he’s met with head-on.

”The challenges I see is the recruitment part, the recruiting and retaining competent, professional police officers,” Lemoine said.

Building a strong bond between the city government and the police force is very important to him.

”I’m really interested in learning about all the businesses and any challenges they may possibly have and how we can make it the safest city in Missouri,” said Lemoine.

Kimberling City business owner, Bruce Johnson says the community was shocked when the entire police force resigned. Johnson says it’s reassuring a new police chief candidate has been named.

”I think it’s a great thing to have this behind us, they’re making these decisions this week, I’m looking forward to meeting the new chief,” Johnson said.

He says the former officers put the community first and he hopes to see the same qualities in the new force.

”They protected the community, they protected the businesses and it’s really a good thing to have when you’re in that position,” said Johnson.

Lemoine needs official approval from the Kimberling City Board of Aldermen. He’s expected to be approved and should start his new job on November 8.

