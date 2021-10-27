Missouri Auditor’s Office audit gives Greene County collector’s office a “good” rating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Auditor’s Office gave the Greene County Collector’s Office a ‘good’ rating after an audit.

Missouri law required the audit after former Collector Leah Betts resigned in the middle of her term in March of 2021.

Auditor Nicole Galloway says the office is well-managed. The report offered one recommendation related to the preparation and the mailing of personal property tax statements. Auditors found a new personal property assessment system implemented in January 2020 did not correctly transfer assessed valuations for personal property to the property tax billing and collection system used by the County Clerk and County Collector’s offices. As a result, county officials could not prepare accurate personal property tax statements to mail to taxpayers by November 30, 2020. County officials then prepared and mailed the majority of the statements in December 2020. Some taxpayers notified the collector they received inaccurate statements or did not receive statements at all. County officials eventually corrected these issues and mailed new statements to affected taxpayers in January 2021 and extended the deadline for payment for all taxpayers to February 28, 2021.

Greene County leaders say they have controls in place to fix the issue.

“I would like to thank the Missouri State Auditor and her staff for their efforts to audit the office of Greene County Collector,” said Collector Allen Icet. “The overall performance rating of ‘Good’ is reflective of the efforts by this office to address the problems associated with the new software system. This has been a concern that various county officials have worked on since 2020 to ensure the underlying issues are resolved. We now have controls and procedures in place to prepare accurate property tax statements which will ensure that statements are prepared and mailed in compliance with statutory requirements.”

Read the entire audit report HERE.

