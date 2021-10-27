Moms and Money: Finley Farms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you ever heard of the Ghost Car of Highway 14 in Christian County or the Joplin Spook Light? Families gathered at the Workshop at Finley Farms for a Spooky Stories and S’mores event. It’s just one of many events and things to do at the sprawling Ozark property.

“They’ll find our farm-to-table riverfront restaurant which features items that are sourced straight from our property,” said Dayle Duggins, Marketing Manager for Finley Farms and the Ozark Mill. “They’ll also find our general store. Outside of the Ozark Mill, we have the farm, which I mentioned and we also have the historic Riverside Bridge, which was originally built in 1909.”

After crossing the Riverside Bridge, you’ll find the chapel, still under construction, built to withstand any floodwaters from the Finley River.

“So Finley farms and the Ozark Mill, it sits right on the edge of the Finley river and it’s in the heart of downtown Ozark,” said Duggins. So we really wanted to lean into this being a local attraction and capitalizing on all of the resources that we have here locally and in the entire region.”

Families use the pathways through the property to take walks, students from local school teams can be seen running through.

“So really, we want people to be able to come here to enjoy a meal with their family and their friends, to tour the farm or take a class and learn a new skill at the workshop and really just be able to make memories and learn new things and take in nature while they’re here at Finley Farms,” said Duggins.

Classes at the Workshop range anywhere from yoga, flower arranging to foraging. They start at $15 and children two and under are free. To make a reservation at the Ozark Mill or check out other events at Finley Farms click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.