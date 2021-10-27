Police searching for homeless man accused of assault at Springfield parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for a man considered homeless for the sexual assault of a homeless woman at a Springfield parking garage.

Austin Jaster has a long criminal record. The Greene County prosecutor charged Jaster with assault, sexual abuse, and kidnapping.

Investigators say the incident happened at the parking garage on East St. Louis Street. Investigators say a woman claimed Jaster choked her and sexually assaulted her on the third level of the garage back in August. Investigators say when interviewed over the summer, Jaster admitted to being in the parking garage with the woman. They say he denied the attack. Police released him after questioning.

Police say Jaster is hard to track down since he is homeless.

