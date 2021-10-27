State leaders issue new quarantine guidelines for Arkansas classrooms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - School districts in Arkansas must meet a new set of quarantine guidelines, this time with changes to social distancing.

Governor Hutchinson announced social distancing guidelines for schools will be changed from six feet to three feet, dealing with the proximity to other active cases. He says he’s doing this to keep more students in the classroom and cut down on learning loss.

Schools across north Arkansas see low case numbers in the past few weeks, yet there are empty seats.

”Even though we do have virtual options for our students, face-to-face is the best education we can provide our students,” said Bryan Pruitt, whose school has considered being a COVID-19 testing program in Arkansas.

The reason is quarantine policies. Experts say these can be avoided by students who are vaccinated, or by wearing a mask. That has been helpful inside the Eureka Springs School District, where a mask mandate remains.

”It has been really good for us, our stomach bug has been really low and flu, things like that,” said Supt. Pruitt. “We’re not looking to get to a place where we can take the masks off, we want to continue to be proactive in doing what we can to keep as many students learning in person.”

”We were seeing a lot of data showing students that were six feet away really weren’t getting sick, so there was some revisiting of that,” said Stewart Pratt, Superintendent at Harrison Schools. ”It gives us a little more flexibility when it’s brought back to three feet. We have other facilities that are a little more aged, and that six-foot measure was a little bit more challenging. So this allows us to bring students into a more appropriate classroom setting.”

Learning loss has even led to lower test scores in some districts, something that hasn’t been seen in Harrison or Eureka Springs.

”Those students that are close in proximity to somebody that may be positive, they may not go home,” Supt. Stewart explained. “That just keeps kids in school and that’s what we want, we want kids that are not showing any symptoms and not being sick to stay in school and continue learning.”

