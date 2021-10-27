Taney County prosecutor files charges in deadly crash investigation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An Illinois man faces charges involving a deadly crash in Taney County.

Timothy Hood, Jr. faces several charges including operating a vehicle without a license, careless and imprudent driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and the abandonment of a corpse in the crash killing Edward Cummins.

Troopers responded to the crash on October 23 in the Merriam Woods area. Investigators say they found Cummins dead inside a car. Investigators say the chief of police in Merriam Woods noticed another vehicle in the area at the time of the crash.

Investigators traced the crash back to Hood. Investigators say Hood told them, ‘Cummins was passed out because he was drunk.” Investigators say Hood admitted to hitting a tree, then after waking up from the crash he called his mother to pick him up.

