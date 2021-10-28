Advertisement

Aurora, Mo. man charged in multiple catalytic converter thefts in Republic

(KOLO)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors have charged an Aurora man with five felony counts for stealing catalytic converters.

Ronald Neal Willis, 44, is accused in a series of thefts. On July 1, police say they found Willis in possession of a catalytic converter near the Walmart in Republic. Investigators later determined that catalytic converter was stolen.

Two weeks later, on July 15, police responded to Sawyer Road in Republic for a report of a previous theft involving catalytic converters. After investigating, police determined that Willis had stolen those converters the night before.

“It takes only minutes, sometimes less than a minute to completely remove a catalytic converter. Repairs are often in the thousands of dollars and disable the vehicle until such repairs are carried out. To protect your vehicle, park in a secured garage or well-lit area,” says the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

Willis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, according to Missouri court records.

