Eureka Springs, Ark. seeking to combat lack of affordable housing

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs Task Force for Economic Development is working to fix the lack of affordable housing in the city.

Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry said the task is primarily focused on economic development. The group met in mid-October. It had not met in more than a year due to the pandemic.

Affordable housing is not unique to Eureka Springs, but with its employee base and geography, it does amplify the problem.

“Instead of where you used to be able to build at $75-$100 a square foot, you’re now looking at $150-$200 a square foot,” said Berry, who is also an architect. “This has only worsened with the pandemic, so affordable housing continues to take hits.”

According to Movoto Reality studies, the median single-family home in Eureka Springs is $447,000, which is nearly double the average in 2016.

“We have a limited number of houses that are currently available,” explained Kylee Hevrdejs, the historic preservation officer in Eureka. “That is further limited by people coming in buying a second or third home, properties being converted to tourist rentals, and properties that are increasing in age.”

It’s something Hevrdejs knows too well. As a member of the city’s Economic Task Force, she commutes 45 minutes from Rogers each day.

“We want to be a part of this community, and we’re just one example of that,” she said. “There are so many people that want to be invested here, and it’s just not a viable option.”

The city is trying to quickly address the affordable housing issue because a majority of employees work in tourism and hospitality.

“Maids, waitresses, cleaning staff, busboys; these are the people that the hospitality tourism industry depends on,” said Berry.

“It’s becoming harder and harder for businesses to find employees because they are having to commute from Berryville, Harrison, Branson, and Rogers,” said Heverdjs. “There are more employment opportunities in those areas for them.”

“For some reason, we just have a hard time getting employees. So if we provide affordable housing for those people, that might help solve the problem,” said Berry.

The city suggested several options including container homes, rent-to-buys, zoning mobile home parks, and converting vacant hotels into apartment buildings. A decision has not yet been made, but it is expected to be further discussed at next month’s task force meeting.

