Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for the owner of a mobile home left on a farm road

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Who leaves a house on a farm road? It happened Wednesday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about someone who left a mobile home on Farm 186 and Farm Road 97 near Republic. The home sits on blocks in the road.

If you have any information regarding this mobile home you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at (417) 829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

